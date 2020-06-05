Catholic World News

After ‘taking a knee,’ El Paso bishop gets a call from the Pope

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Holding a Black Lives Matter sign, Bishop Mark Seitz and other El Paso priests knelt in a park for eight minutes on June 1—an action Bishop Seitz discussed in this National Catholic Reporter column.

