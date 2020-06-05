Catholic World News

Video released for Pope’s June prayer intention

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s June 2020 prayer intention is “that all those who suffer may find their way in life, allowing themselves to be touched by the Heart of Jesus.” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “Many people suffer due to the great difficulties they endure. We can help them by accompanying them along an itinerary full of compassion which transforms people’s lives. It brings them closer to the Heart of Christ, which welcomes all of us into the revolution of tenderness.”

