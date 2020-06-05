Catholic World News

US blocks UN agreement over pro-life concerns

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The United States rejects any interpretation of international human rights to require any State Party to provide access to abortion,” the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement. “In short, there is no international right to abortion, nor is there any duty on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion.”

