Catholic World News

CO19 in Brazil: 117 priests infected, 14 have died

June 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Priest in the states of Pará (map) and Amapá (map) have been most affected.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!