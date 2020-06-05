Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin: ‘We witness the asphyxiation of our country’

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “No one comes to Jesus with the lame request of wanting to feel better,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin, CSSR, of Newark. “They name the evil and ask for relief. We need to turn to the Lord of the Universe, for the malice we name cannot be eradicated by our unaided efforts.”

