Nothing matters as much as human life: El Salvador’s bishops issue CO19 statement

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency has published an English-language summary of the statement. The Central American nation of 6.2 million (map) is 66% Catholic and 30% Protestant.

