Catholic World News

Brooklyn bishop accused by 2nd man of sex abuse in the 1970s

June 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “There is absolutely no truth to this allegation,” said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio. “This is clearly another attempt to destroy my name and discredit what I have accomplished in my service to God and His people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!