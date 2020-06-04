Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen: Hong Kong needs a miracle

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen told Crux that the laws imposed by Beijing threaten the future of Hong Kong and the religious freedom of its people. He lamented the Vatican’s failure to exert any pressure on China. “We need a miracle,” he said.

