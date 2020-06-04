Catholic World News

Madison diocese prepared to challenge restrictions on parishes

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, has warned local officials that it will file suit if Catholic parishes are held to standards more rigorous than those applied to retail stores during the CO19 lockdown.

