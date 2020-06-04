Catholic World News

Detroit archdiocese to shift to ‘family of parishes’

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 1966, the Archdiocese of Detroit had 823 diocesan priests and 347 parishes; there are now 382 diocesan priests and 218 parishes. The city’s population has plummeted from 1.85 million in 1950 to an 670,000 in 2019.

