Catholic World News

In Rome, Cardinal Farrell to lead prayer for ‘peaceful coexistence in the United States’

June 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Community of Sant'Egidio

CWN Editor's Note: Now prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, the Irish-born prelate was auxiliary bishop of Washington (2001-07) and bishop of Dallas (2007-16).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!