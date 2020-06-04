Catholic World News

Ugandans celebrate low-key Martyrs’ Day

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: St. Charles Lwanga and his companions, whose feast day is June 3, suffered martyrdom rather than consent to the homosexual advances of the king.

