African bishops plead for aid for the poor, cancellation of debts

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The continent’s bishops also called on African leaders to ensure that “limited available resources be used to assist those who really need help, especially, the poorest of the poor, and not end in the pockets of the politically connected people through corrupt practices.”

