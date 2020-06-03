Catholic World News

Vatican did not profit from Knight of Malta takeover: Cardinal Parolin

June 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has rejected claims that the Vatican’s takeover of the Knights of Malta in 2017 was motivated by an effort to divert funds from a large and controversial bequest. “The Vatican received nothing,” he insists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!