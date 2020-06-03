Catholic World News

Church suffering violence in Ethiopia, Eritrea

June 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “Over the past two years, over 30 churches have been attacked in Ethiopia —half burned to the ground —leaving over 100 people dead,” the report notes. “In Eritrea, where Catholics make up just about 4% of the population, Church-run schools and hospitals have been forcefully shut down by the government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!