USCCB issues action alert on further CO19 relief actions

June 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The alert calls on the Senate “to automatically extend work authorization and visa renewal deadlines for refugees and immigrants … provide no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment for all, regardless of immigration status … [and] ensure that many hardworking struggling immigrant and refugee populations are eligible for stimulus payments.”

