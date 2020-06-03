Catholic World News

Philippine bishops warn against online predators

June 03, 2020

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “They take advantage of the situation, with our youth who are preoccupied with the internet at home,” the bishops said in their statement. “These predators are heartless, motivated by insatiable greed and addiction to their craving of flesh trades.”

