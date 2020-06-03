Catholic World News

‘Systemic racism must end,’ US Franciscan provincials say

June 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even though, following in the footsteps of St. Francis of Assisi, we decry violence and desire peace, we stand in solidarity with our outraged African American brothers and sisters who demand an end to the deadly violence of racism,” the six US Franciscan provincials said in a joint statement. “We cannot be indifferent when their God-given dignity is violated.”

