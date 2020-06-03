Catholic World News

St. John Paul II Shrine defends President Trump’s visit

June 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The shrine, located in Washington, issued this statement following Archbishop Wilton Gregory’s condemnation of the visit, which took place on the anniversary of the late Pontiff’s visit to Poland.

