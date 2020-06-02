Catholic World News

Filipino priest celebrates Mass on pickup truck

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: To serve his parish in Quezon City, where regulations allow only 5-10 people inside a church, Father Ronald Roberto had begun celebrating Mass on the back of a pickup truck, parked in different neighborhoods.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!