Milwaukee archdiocese reopens churches despite city order

June 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has opened churches. Although a city order limits all gatherings to 10 people, the archdiocese has announced that churches may admit up to 25% of their capacity. The archdiocese contends that the city order does not apply to religious gatherings.

