Pope returns to St. Peter’s Square for Regina Caeli address

June 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “By forgiving and gathering His disciples around Him, Jesus makes them a Church, His Church, which is a community reconciled and ready for mission,” Pope Francis said on Pentecost Sunday (video). In March, because of the pandemic, the Pope began delivering his Sunday Angelus (or Regina Caeli) address from the library of the Apostolic Palace.

