Catholic World News

Vatican ambulance to care for Rome’s homeless

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican statement recalled the 1983 death of Modesta Valenti, “an elderly homeless woman … Several passers-by called an ambulance, which declined to assist her because of her poor hygiene.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!