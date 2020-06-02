Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson links Laudato Si’, protests over George Floyd’s death

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato si’, to care for our common home. The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development sees protests following the death of George Floyd as “a cry for people to recognize that every human being requires a certain minimum of social conditions to enable him to live and live successfully. That’s what social ecology is all about.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!