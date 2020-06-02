Catholic World News

Female theologians back Cardinal Ouellet, say seminaries need women involved in formation

June 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, PSS, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops since 2010, recently told the Vatican newspaper that seminaries need more women as faculty members.

