Swiss authorities freeze account linked to Vatican investments

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Prompted by a request from Vatican officials, Swiss banking authorities have frozen the funds in several bank accounts associated with a complex London real-estate transaction. The Vatican sought Swiss help in its probe into the deal, which involved loans from several Swiss banks, including at least one that has effectively been closed down by regulators because of multiple violations of reporting requirements.

