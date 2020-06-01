Catholic World News

Feminist French theologian ‘applies’ for position as Archbishop of Lyon

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Anne Soupa, a feminist theologian, has submitted her resume to the apostolic nuncio in France, saying that she is a candidate to fill the open post as Archbishop of Lyon.

