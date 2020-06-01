Catholic World News

Amid riots, Minneapolis basilica damaged by fire

June 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “The Basilica of Saint Mary did withstand minor damage,” said a spokesperson for the Basilica of Saint Mary. “No one was injured in the incident.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!