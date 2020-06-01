Catholic World News
‘The world sees conservatives and progressives, the Spirit sees children of God,’ Pope preaches on Pentecost
June 01, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: On May 31, Pope Francis celebrated the Mass of Pentecost Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica (video).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!