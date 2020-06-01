Catholic World News

Papal message broadcast during Anglican ecumencial Pentecost service

June 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Church of England

CWN Editor's Note: “This is Pentecost: we celebrate the day on which the Spirit of God came down with power,” Pope Francis said in his message. “How greatly I desire that, as Christians, we can be more deeply united as witnesses of mercy for the human family so severely tested in these days.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!