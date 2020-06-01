Catholic World News

Be surprised by the Risen Christ: in lieu of Chrism Mass, Pope writes letter to Rome’s priests

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In this Easter time I thought I would meet you and that we would celebrate Chrism Mass together,” Pope Francis said in a Pentecost Sunday letter to Rome’s priests. “Since a celebration of a diocesan nature is not possible, I am writing this letter to you. The new phase we are beginning asks us for wisdom, foresight and common commitment, so that all the efforts and sacrifices made so far will not be in vain.”

