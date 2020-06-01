Catholic World News

US Supreme Court, 5-4, refuses to halt California’s limits on worship services

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion. “The [South Bay United Pentecostal] Church and its congregants simply want to be treated equally to comparable secular businesses,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said in his dissent.

