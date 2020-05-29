Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader: need discussion on ordaining women

May 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop George Bätzing of Limburg, the president of the German bishops’ conference, has said that although three consecutive Pontiffs have said that women can never be ordained, “that cannot mean that the question of ordination of women is not discussed further.” He said that further discussion is necessary because the Church’s teaching is “often no longer accepted.”

