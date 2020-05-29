Catholic World News

Illinois drops restrictions after churches file suit

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced that the state will have “guidance, not mandatory restrictions,” for churches, dropping plans for legal regulations that had sparked controversy. Three churches had filed suit, arguing that the proposed regulations—which imposed tighter restrictions no churches than on liquor stores—were a violation of religious freedom.

