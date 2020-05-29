Catholic World News
In 2 Mexican states, lawmakers vote down bills to legalize abortion
May 29, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: The states are Guanajuato (map) and San Luis Potosí (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
