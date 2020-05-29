Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat laments rising intolerance against religious believers

May 29, 2020

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Janusz Urbanczyk is Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office in Vienna, as well as several Vienna-based agencies, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to which he voiced his concerns.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

