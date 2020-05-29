Catholic World News

Papal message for UK Day for Life

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The theme ‘Choose Life’ is particularly fitting in this 2th anniversary year of St. John Paul II’s Encyclical Evangelium Vitae, which summoned the entire Church to be ‘a people of life and for life,’” said the Vatican’s Secretary of State. “The Holy Father asks the faithful to pray for all those families, volunteers and healthcare professionals committed, often heroically, to the care and healing of the suffering.”

