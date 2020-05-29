Catholic World News

In Niger, iron cross erected by Italian missionary is ‘completely eliminated’

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pierluigi Maccalli, SMA, was abducted in 2018 and was recently shown in a jihadist video. Niger, a West African nation of 20.5 million (map), is over 96% Muslim, with 3% adhering to indigenous religions.

