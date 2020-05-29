Catholic World News

US House passes bill condemning China’s treatment of religious minorities

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ongoing genocide against the approximately 10 million Uighurs living in Xinjiang in northwestern China demands action,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ). “Today, more than a million Uighurs are in concentration camps. Millions more are harassed, beaten, raped, and tortured.”

