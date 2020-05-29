Catholic World News

Pope approves summer camp for Vatican employees’ children

May 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a sign of loosening CO19 restrictions, the Vatican has announced a July 6-31 camp for employees’ children (ages 5-14). The Vatican pledged that the camp, which includes basketball, tennis, swimming, and inflatables, will be operated in accord with CO19 protocols (social distancing, masks, temperature screening, and sanitizing of equipment). The camp will be run by the Salesians of Don Bosco.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!