Pittsburgh diocese to consolidate more parishes
May 28, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Pittsburgh diocese has revealed new plans to consolidate parishes, merging 61 existing parishes into 15 communities. Bishop Davis Zubik said that the plan will allow “more effective ministry by addressing financial needs, sharing resources, and allowing your clergy to focus on the spiritual work for which they were ordained.” This is the second restructuring in less than a year, bringing the total number of parishes in the Pittsburgh diocese down from 170 to 106.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: shrink -
May. 28, 2020 3:24 PM ET USA
Bp Zubik was quoted: “Southwestern Pennsylvania is radically different than it was 100, 50, 20, even 10 years ago…." Actually, the US Church is not that different from 40yrs ago, in termsof new priestly vocations, aging clergy, declines in baptisms, marriages, etc.. The Church is dying in the west; no, rather, it died in the 1970s, from the same contraceptive disease that caused the outbreak of clerical pederasty. We are only just noticing. Sex with No fertility >> no spirit >> no life =death.