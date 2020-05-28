Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese to consolidate more parishes

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pittsburgh diocese has revealed new plans to consolidate parishes, merging 61 existing parishes into 15 communities. Bishop Davis Zubik said that the plan will allow “more effective ministry by addressing financial needs, sharing resources, and allowing your clergy to focus on the spiritual work for which they were ordained.” This is the second restructuring in less than a year, bringing the total number of parishes in the Pittsburgh diocese down from 170 to 106.

