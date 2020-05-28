Catholic World News

Australian archbishop protests double standard on church openings

May 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on SBS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney has protested emergency regulations that allow only 10 people at a time to enter a church, criticizing “double standards being applied to people of faith.” The archbishop pointed out: “Currently the bus that stops outside my cathedral can have more people inside it than my cathedral can.” He encouraged support for a petition asking for a change in the restrictions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!