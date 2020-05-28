Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese: ‘serious concerns’ about county ban on celebrating Mass

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Baltimore archdiocese has issued a statement expressing “serious concerns” about a ruling in Howard County, Maryland, which allows for the opening of churches but bans the celebration of the Mass.

