After 4 years, Pope appoints bishop to Australian diocese

May 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: Tim Fischer, Australia’s former Deputy Prime Minister (1996-99) and Ambassador to the Holy See (2009-12), described the long vacancy in the Diocese of Wagga Wagga as a “disgrace.”

