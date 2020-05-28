Catholic World News

Bangladesh’s bishops welcome release of 3,000 prisoners

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 161 million(map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu. “Many people, imprisoned for minor crimes, can be released in this pandemic situation,” said Bishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze, OMI, of Sylhet.

