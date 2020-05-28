Catholic World News

Leading African prelate exhorts laity to become apologists for the faith

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of Nigeria, who leads the African bishops’ communications efforts, called on “every youth and adult in every diocese” to be “able and willing at every turn to refute lies and fake news about our history, faith and Church … Speak up for the truth, for the faith and for the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

