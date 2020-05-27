Catholic World News

Burundi’s bishops cite ‘irregularities’ in election

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Burundi have raised questions about the results of recent elections, saying that “many irregularities” were evident in the voting that confirmed the power of the incumbent ruling party.

