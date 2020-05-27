Catholic World News

Founder ordered to leave Bose ecumenical community

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has instructed Enzo Bianchi to leave the Bose ecumenical community, which he founded in northern Italy in the 1960s. Bianchi had stepped down from his position as head of the monastic community in 2017, but conflicts over leadership within the group prompted a Vatican investigation that culminated in the order for Bianchi and three other members to leave the monastery.

