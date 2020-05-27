Catholic World News

Swiss bishop names lay woman to replace episcopal vicar

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Charles Morerod of Lausanne, Geneva, and Fribourg, Switzerland, has named a lay woman, Marianne Pohl-Henzen, to replace the episcopal vicar of the diocese. Because canon law stipulates that only a priest can be an episcopal vicar, her title will be “episcopal delegate.”

