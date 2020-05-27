Catholic World News

Relative of Asia Bibi murdered in Pakistan

May 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Younas Masih, the brother-in-law of Asia Bibi, was found dead in Pakistan’s Punjab province on May 25. He was reportedly killed by a Muslim neighbor. Asia Bibi—who spent eight years in prison on blasphemy charges before she was finally acquitted in 2018—left Pakistan because of death threats against herself and her family.

